Brewers sign Mike Brosseau to one-year contract to avoid arbitration

The Brewers have avoided arbitration with one of their utility infielders, signing Mike Brosseau to a one-year deal for 2023 on Thursday morning.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the deal is for $1.4 million dollars. MLB Trade Rumors previously projected Brosseau to earn $1.2 million in 2023.

The utility man joined the Brewers last November via trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. The club platooned him with Jace Peterson in the utility role, and he responded with a solid 118 wRC+ in 160 plate appearances.

He played almost exclusively third base in 2022, but Brosseau has appeared at every infield position plus a handful of games in the corner outfield spots throughout his career.

Brosseau figures to split at-bats with Brice Turang in a versatile bench role next year as part of a soft platoon. He also has options remaining, providing the Brewers with additional roster flexibility.