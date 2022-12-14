Brewers acquire Owen Miller, DFA Mario Feliciano

The Brewers acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash or a player to be named letter Wednesday evening.

Milwaukee designated catcher Mario Feliciano for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Miller, a Mequon, WI native who was drafted in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Illinois State, played regularly for Cleveland in 2022. In 130 games, he slashed .243/.301/.351 with six homers and 51 RBIs. He primarily played first base for Cleveland, but he also played second base and third base at various points in the season.

As a right-handed hitter, it’s possible the Brewers utilize him as a platoon for Rowdy Tellez at first, which would make Keston Hiura more expendable if the team wants to move on.

Feliciano became expendable himself after the acquisition of William Contreras earlier in the week, pushing him to third on the catching depth chart behind Victor Caratini.

Feliciano made five plate appearances (four at-bats) in 2022, collecting his first major league hit with Milwaukee. Playing primarily with AAA Nashville this year, he slashed .274/.326/.386 with six home runs and 38 RBIs across 77 games with them.