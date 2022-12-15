Milwaukee Brewers Free Agent Candidates: Infielders

As the Brewers hope to bounce back from a difficult end to the season, new general manager Matt Arnold has done a lot of work, trading away Hunter Renfroe, Kolten Wong, and prospect Estuery Ruiz.

The Ruiz trade was a gold mine, obtaining a 24-year-old All-Star catcher in William Contreras while also adding two potential relief pitchers. The Crew is thin in the infield, however, with only Willy Adames considered a starting caliber, everyday player. Rowdy Tellez was good last season, but his hitting still needs work, as he only hit .219 despite his 35 home runs. Luis Urias and Keston Hiura both have played multiple infield positions, but Urias will most likely be at second base, providing the Brewers with a very good middle infield, but still lacking on the corners. A platoon at first between Tellez and Hiura might also not be enough if the Crew hope to contend for the division and a playoff spot.

Justin Turner

Turner was a target for the Brewers a few offseasons ago and is now a free agent again. A longtime Dodger, Turner has made a career at the hot corner, with a career .289 average and consistent double-digit home run seasons. He could provide stability to a position the Brewers have needed since they had Aramis Ramirez. This would also move Urias back to second where he played well over the past couple of seasons when filling in for Wong.

Trey Mancini

Mancini has had a resurgence since coming back from winning his battle with cancer in 2020. He has always shown significant power, and also has versatility as he can play first base, designated hitter, and corner outfield spots. He’s also a proven everyday player, having nearly mirror splits against righties and lefties over his six-year career.

Jean Segura

A former Brewer fan favorite, Segura can play shortstop and second base and has practiced in spring training at third. He is an all-around hitter that can hit for average and has some pop. He is also a good defender and reliable, as he has stayed relatively healthy over his career. A reunion with Milwaukee could be the exact role Segura needs. Counsell would also be able to use multiple different defensive formations in the infield.

Jose Iglesias

Milwaukee has lost significant depth in the infield, losing Wong and Jace Peterson. Although Iglesias might not be a bonafide starter in today’s MLB, he can absolutely provide the depth that Counsell might need to cope with a long season. Adames and Urias will need rest days and Iglesias can slide into any infield role other than first base. A fantastic contact hitter, Iglesias posted a .292 average last year, showing that he can consistently get on base, something Milwaukee has struggled with in recent years.