MVBrewers #4: Hunter Renfroe

Our MVBrewers series continues this week with right fielder Hunter Renfroe coming in at No. 4 on the team for 2022.

The 2022 off-season saw Renfroe come to Milwaukee from Boston via a trade. Despite missing a chunk of the season with an injury, Renfroe slashed .255/.315/.492 to go along with a career-best 2.7 WAR. With 29 home runs, he was only behind Adames (31) and Tellez (35) for the team lead. While he was near the top in strikeouts despite having less than 500 at-bats, he was third on the team in RBI with 72.

His lengthy stay on the injured list held back Renfroe from potentially being higher on this list. Limited to just 125 games this season, the Brewers went 67-58 with him in the lineup. With him out, they were just 19-18. Now with Renfroe out in Los Angeles, the Brewers will have to find someone to replace his level of production, which saw a wRC+ of 124 this season.

While he was a presence at the plate, his biggest impact might be as a fielder. 2022 saw 11 outfield assists from the arm of Renfroe, which was second to the Reds’ Aristides Aquino for best in the NL. With only 4 errors and a fielding percentage of .982, Renfroe was the most consistent outfielder despite not being a finalist for the Gold Glove.

His value was felt in the clutch this season. One of the highlights came against the Rockies on July 22nd, when he turned on a two-strike, two-out breaking ball into a two-run home run to tie the game at 5-5 in the 10th. Renfroe also kept the Brewers' playoff hopes alive, albeit for only 30 minutes, with a walk-off single to defeat the Diamondbacks in October.

Hunter Renfroe 2-run home run to tie it in the bottom of the 10th! pic.twitter.com/QInbyoJf07 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 23, 2022

One of the best outfield arms in Major League Baseball will be going to Los Angeles in exchange for some arms on the mound. The Brewers traded our number 4 MVBrewer for pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero, and Adam Seminaris.

So there you have it, seven MVBrewers down, three to go. Come back next Monday to see who our number three MVBrewer will be.