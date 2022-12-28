Submit Your Questions for Brew Crew Ball Mailbag #19

It’s Wednesday, and it’s been a couple of weeks since we last took your questions for an offseason edition of the Brew Crew Ball Mailbag.

Since we last talked, the Brewers swung their biggest move of the offseason after Matt Arnold got involved in trade discussions between the Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics for catcher Sean Murphy. As part of a three-team blockbuster, Milwaukee acquired young All-Star catcher William Contreras and relievers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have remained dormant on the free-agent market. Milwaukee is one of two teams that have yet to commit any guaranteed money to a big-league free agent.

You can leave your questions in the comments section below or post them on Twitter. For those using the latter platform, make sure to tag me @byJackStern to ensure that I see your submissions. I’ll answer as many questions as I can on Friday.