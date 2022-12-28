Ranking the Top Trades in Brewers History

Being a small market franchise, the Brewers often have to make their splash acquisitions via trades instead of in free agency. Below are the top three trades in Milwaukee Brewers history.

#3. January 25th, 2018: Brewers acquire Christian Yelich in exchange for Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison, and Jordan Yamamoto

The 2017 Brewers finished above .500 for the first time in three years but still finished one game out of the final Wild Card spot. That off-season, they turned their focus to the present, sacrificing some high-level prospects with the hope of an instant return and a trip to the postseason.

When they parted ways with the number 13 prospect in baseball in Lewis Brinson for Yelich, they could not have anticipated the instant spark the All-Star would bring to the lineup. Yelich showed he could be one of the best players in baseball, slashing .326/.402/.598 and an OPS of 1.000 during his first season in Milwaukee. He also saw a major jump in his power, as he launched 36 home runs in 2018, compared to just 18 the season before.

Down the stretch in 2018 is when the Brewers saw how valuable Yelich could be. Trailing in both the division and wild-card races to start the month of September, Yelich carried the Brewers to the top of the NL Central. In September and October, Yelich slashed .370/.508/.804 to go along with a 1.313 OPS and 10 home runs. Those incredible numbers guided the Brewers to an NL Central championship and an MVP award for Yelich.

As good of a season as 2018 was, 2019 looked like it would be even better. Through 130 games, Yelich had already amassed 44 home runs, had an OPS+ of 179, and 97 RBI. Unfortunately, a broken kneecap ended his season early. In just 130 games, Yelich led the NL in average (.329), OBP (.429), slugging (.671), OPS (1.100), and OPS+ (179). The Brewers would make it back to the Postseason thanks to his efforts. While his production has dipped since the injury, the Brewers have still made the Postseason in four of his first five seasons in Milwaukee, however, the absence of a World Series leaves this trade at number three.

#2. July 7th, 2008: Brewers acquire CC Sabathia from the Cleveland Indians for Matt LaPorta, Micheal Brantley, Zach Johnson, and Rob Bryson

The Brewers didn’t wait until the trade deadline to get their ace down the stretch. Since they got CC during the first week of July, he was able to start 17 games for the Brewers. At the time of the deal, the Brewers had the third-best record in the National League but at the same time third in the Central.

CC went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA and 128 strikeouts. Sabathia anchored a staff that struggled to find consistency after losing Yovani Gallardo to a torn ACL. The 2007 AL Cy Young winner carried the Brewers, pitching an incredible seven complete games. His first four appearances saw three complete games and four victories. As a team, the Brewers were 14-3 in Sabathia starts.

He produced some gems across his there month stay in Milwaukee. The Brewers almost saw their second no-hitter in franchise history when Sabathia threw a complete game one-hit shutout against the Pirates, striking out 11. That shutout was one of three thrown to finish the season.

That season finale performance against the Cubs was the defining moment of CC’s time in Milwaukee. Pitching on short rest, Sabathia went out in a must-win game and delivered a masterpiece. He allowed just one unearned run while striking out seven and giving up four hits in the complete-game victory. The stellar performance propelled the Brewers to their first playoff birth in 25 years.

#1. December 12th, 1980: Brewers acquire Rollie Fingers, Ted Simmons, and Pete Vuckovich from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Dave LaPoint, Sixto Lazcano, David Green, and Lary Sorenson

Few moments in a franchise’s history can you point to as a major turning point. In 1980, the Brewers finished third in the AL East with an 86-76 record. That the following off-season, the Brewers got a trio of players that would combine for two CY Young Awards, an MVP, and two Hall of Fame inductions. This trio of players would help the Brewers return to the playoffs in 1981, and win the American League Pennant in 1982.

Rollie Fingers, 34 at the time of the trade, was already a seven-time All-Star at the time of the trade. Even though he was at the back end of his career, the right-hander was still dominant. In 1981, Fingers recorded an American League-best 28 saves while posting a 1.07 ERA across 78 innings pitched. The AL MVP and AL CY Young winner in 1981 continued to have elite-level stuff into 1982, as he recorded 29 saves in 35 chances. Unfortunately for Fingers and the Brewers, he missed the 1982 World Series due to injury. In four seasons with Milwaukee, the 1992 Hall of Fame inductee recorded a then-team record 97 saves and 196 strikeouts

Pete Vuckovich would follow the lead Fingers set in 1981 by claiming the AL CY Young the following year in 1982. The right-hander recorded a league-best 14 wins in 1981, and 18 in 1982. He had a 1.50 WHIP and 3.34 ERA during his CY Young campaign, leading the American League in win percentage with .750. Vuckovich, just like Fingers, was inducted into the Brewers Wall of Fame and was an integral part of the best team in franchise history.

Ted Simmons was a two-time All-Star while playing catcher, 1st base, and DH with the Brewers. He immediately made an impact, becoming an All-Star in 1981 during which he hit 14 home runs and 61 RBI in 100 games. 1982 saw a solid season from Simmons, as he slashed .269/.309/.451 and an OPS of .759. Simmons hit two home runs in the 1982 World Series against his former club in the losing effort. The 1983 All-Star played five seasons in Milwaukee and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.