Brewers sign Eddy Alvarez to minor-league deal

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak, the Brewers signed infielder Eddy Alvarez to a minor-league deal on Saturday.

Brewers have signed infielder Eddy Alvarez to a minor-league contract that includes an invite to major-league camp. Alvarez, believe it or not, medaled in the 2014 Olympics for the US as a short track speed skater and in baseball in the 2020 Olympics as part of Team USA. — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) December 3, 2022

Alvarez first made waves in the sports world by medaling for the United States as a short track speed skater in the 2014 Olympics. He then pursued a professional baseball career, signing with the Chicago White Sox later that year.

The 32-year-old made his big-league debut in 2020 with the Miami Marlins and latched on with the Dodgers for the 2022 season via a minor-league deal.

In 142 MLB plate appearances, Alvarez owns a .183/.262/.262 line (47 wRC+). In 14 games with the Dodgers, he recorded four singles in 27 plate appearances.

Alvarez spent most of the season with the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, where he hit an excellent .322/.439/.554 (151 wRC+). However, that output came in a sample of just 47 games and was fueled by an unsustainable .430 BABIP.

Alvarez hit the injured list in mid-July with an ailment that ultimately ended his season. The Dodgers designated him for assignment at the end of August and released him after he cleared waivers.

While he has played primarily shortstop and second base as a professional, the versatile defender also has experience at third base and both corner outfield positions.

Alvarez’s deal includes an invitation to big-league spring training. He’ll provide the Brewers with organizational depth in the upper minors. If he does crack the roster at any point during the season, he has two option years remaining.