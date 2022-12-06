Milwaukee Brewers Free Agent Candidates: Outfielders

Heading into 2023, the Brewers are lacking in major-league proven outfield depth following the trade of Hunter Renfroe to the Angels. Christian Yelich and Tyrone Taylor are both returning to Milwaukee, while Garrett Mitchell is likely to get a chance at a full season in the big leagues after a solid showing in September.

Milwaukee also traded Kolten Wong away for Jesse Winker, who can play the outfield but is more likely to serve as a regular DH due to his defensive liabilities.

While Milwaukee has several other candidates to play in the outfield in 2023 in minor league prospects such as Sal Frelick, Esteury Ruiz, and Joey Wiemer, there are also a variety of options on the free agent market.

Joey Gallo

In today’s three-true-outcomes MLB landscape, Joey Gallo is the prototype hitter. He hits for power (averaging 38 homers per 162 games), strikes out a ton (averaging 226 per 162 games), and also walks quite a bit (averaging 90 per 162 games).

While the Brewers obviously need offensive help, Gallo could be their solution if he can once again find his power stroke. At this point in his career, it seems unlikely Gallo’s strikeout numbers will ever fall, but the Brewers could take a chance after a down year in 2022. Gallo’s arm is also one of the best in the majors, making him a defensive upgrade wherever he plays.

Andrew Benintendi

Andrew Benintendi has a very different player profile from Gallo, which could be exactly what the Brewers need. He earned an All Star appearance in 2022 with the Royals and Yankees, slashing .304/.373/.399 with five homers and 51 RBIs while racking up 140 hits.

Like Gallo, he’s a solid defender, having won a Gold Glove in 2021 with Kansas City. He could be another option if the Brewers are willing to dole out some money on the free agent market.

Ben Gamel

A former Brewer, Ben Gamel could be a player worth taking a flyer on in 2023. While definitely not the flashiest player, Gamel has proven himself as a serviceable outfielder for some time now, slashing .253/.333/.385 over his seven-year career.

He’s also an attractive piece for his lack of splits as a lefty, slashing .254/.336/.391 against right-handed pitching while slashing .251/.321/.363 against left-handed pitching over his career. A reunion between Gamel and the Brewers could be perfect if the Brewers are hoping to ease their prospects into the big leagues.

Brandon Nimmo

One of the bigger names on the free agent market, Brandon Nimmo has been consistent during his tenure with the Mets. He slashed .274/.367/.433 in 2022 while playing in 151 games and hitting 16 home runs, making him a key asset for anyone looking for an everyday outfielder.

Nimmo’s 5.0 WAR in 2022 is the highest among players on this list, meaning he’ll likely have a hefty price tag associated with him when he signs. Nimmo has also been a Brewer killer in his career, slashing .338/.411/.613 across 24 career games against Milwaukee.

Kevin Kiermaier

Unlike many of the other names on this list, Kevin Kiermaier is included here primarily as a defender rather than as a hitter. A career .248/.308/.407 hitter, Kiermaier isn’t a flashy player when it comes to his bat, but he’s one of the flashiest defenders in the bigs when healthy.

He’s racked up three Gold Gloves, one Platinum Glove, two Fielding Bible Awards, and two Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards over his career. Kiermaier is returning from hip surgery in 2023, so it remains to be seen how the injury will affect his performance on the field.