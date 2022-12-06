 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers sign Adonis Medina to minor-league deal

Right-hander appeared in 14 games for Mets in 2022

By Jack Stern
MLB: Game Two-St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers signed right-hander Adonis Medina to a minor-league deal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Todd Rosiak reported on Tuesday.

After previously serving as a starting pitcher in the Philidelphia Phillies system, Medina converted to a multi-inning relief role with the New York Mets in 2022. He split the season between the big leagues and Triple-A.

In 14 games for the Mets, Medina threw 23 23 innings with a 6.08 ERA and 4.04 FIP. In 18 games (two starts) with their Triple-A team in Syracuse, he worked 31 frames with a 4.65 ERA and 5.09 FIP.

Medina made an adjustment to his arsenal this past season, turning to his sinker as his primary fastball instead of his four-seamer.

The 25-year-old has no options remaining and appears likely to serve as a depth piece in Triple-A Nashville, where he could fill either a rotation or a bullpen spot.

