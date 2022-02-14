Brew Crew Ball News Roundup - February 14, 2022

With the conclusion of the NFL season last night, attention would normally turn towards baseball as the ramp up to spring training begins. However, there’s a bit of a snag this year. The lockout continues in baseball as the players and owners continue to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. The original date for Brewers pitchers and catchers to report was planned for Wednesday. Unfortunately, that is likely out the window, as an official delay to spring training is upcoming. Not only that, but there’s only a couple of weeks left to get a deal in place. If that doesn’t happen, the start of the regular season will be at risk. As many have noted though, a deal doesn’t have to be done to start spring training. The owners can end the lockout and allow the players to report, and continue negotiating in the meantime.

Meanwhile, the Brewers are still prepping for the minor league seasons. They announced their minor league coaching staffs last week. The biggest moves involve the addition of Jeremy Accardo to be the Triple-A pitching coach, promoting manager Joe Ayrault from Low-A Carolina to High-A Wisconsin to take the manager spot, and promoting Victor Estevez from the DSL team to the Low-A Carolina manager spot.