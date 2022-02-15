Milwaukee Brewers announce Arctic Tailgate to take place on February 25 and 26

Even though the lockout continues, the Brewers continue preparing for the upcoming season. Ticket sales have been ongoing with ticket packages, but the time has come for single game tickets to go on sale. The Brewers have officially announced the start of it, with the yearly Arctic Tailgate set for February 25 and 26. The tailgate had taken a two-year hiatus and officially returns this year.

Festivities begin on the night of February 25 as people get in line to secure their tickets. There will be live entertainment and different competitions to pass the time that night. Then, on Saturday morning, there will be free breakfast, live entertainment, and an art sculpture demonstration, before tickets officially go on sale at 9 am.

As usual, a limited number of tickets for Opening Day will be available that morning. Fans present can purchase up to four tickets for Opening Day scheduled for March 31. The Brewers website also has all of the safety regulations for those who plan to camp out that night. One note is that it will be cancelled if the temperature is forecast to fall below 10°F that might, but the early forecast on weather.com puts the forecast low at 15°F.