Brew Crew Ball News Roundup - February 17, 2022

It’s February 17. Pitchers are catchers should have reported yesterday, but the lockout still continues. There was a meeting between MLB and the MLBPA earlier today, but it lasted just 15 minutes. There’s only about a week and a half left to get a deal in place, or the start of the regular season will have to be delayed. At least 4 weeks will be needed to get everything finalized for the season to start.

One position the Brewers will have to figure out before the start of the regular season is what to do with the DH position that will be added to NL rosters. Will Sammon of The Athletic looks at the Brewers potential options, from external signings such as Nelson Cruz or Kyle Schwarber, or internal options like Tyrone Taylor or Lorenzo Cain.

The Brewers continue to prepare for the 2022 season as well. Single-game tickets are set to go on sale February 26. Of course, if a deal isn’t in place by then, the games for those tickets could be rescheduled or cancelled. However, preparations still need to go forward in case the season does happen on schedule. Opening Day is scheduled for 42 days from today.