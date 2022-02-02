Two Brewers prospects featured in Top 100 of Keith Law’s prospect rankings

As the MLB season approaches, the minor leagues remain one of the focuses for games to be played. The minor league system will continue as scheduled, and the Brewers will continue to build up their minor league system. One set of rankings that came out is Keith Law’s rankings from The Athletic. In this edition, he named two Brewers prospects in his Top 100: Brice Turang and Sal Frelick.

Brice Turang was drafted by the Brewers in 2018 and comes in at #85 in Law’s rankings, up from #96 in his previous rankings. Turang is 22 years old and spent the 2021 season between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville. Between the two levels, he hit .258/.348/.362 with six home runs, but Law sees his potential as a player who can hit 15 to 18 home runs in a season with a little more strength. While he is a center field prospect, some scouts suggest he would be a better defender in center field instead of shortstop. His floor puts him as a super-utility player with above-average upside at shortstop.

Sal Frelick enters Law’s rankings at #88 this year. Frelick was the Brewers first round pick in the 2021 draft. While Frelick’s power hasn’t come through between college and the minor leagues, his hard contact and eye at the plate give him plenty of opportunity to be a strong player in the majors. One stat of note is his walk to strikeout rate, where he drew more walks than strikeouts while at Boston College, and had 21 walks to 25 strikeouts in limited time in the minors in 2021. Frelick finished the 2021 season with High-A Wisconsin and played in 35 games between the rookie team, Carolina, and Wisconsin. Law sees Frelick as the more likely center fielder of the future over Garrett Mitchell, noting that while Mitchell has more upside, there’s also more risk, which gives the nod to Frelick over Mitchell.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.