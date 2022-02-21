Brew Crew Ball News Roundup - February 21, 2021

As MLB continues in the lockout with more negotiations taking place today, there’s still baseball happening in the minor leagues to prepare for. On Wednesday of this week, the Brewers will be opening their “Build-Up Camp”, where around 50 players will get a head start on camp before the official opening of minor-league spring training. Top Prospects Sal Frelick and Ethan Small will be in attendance, along with several picks from last year’s draft. This is in advance of the start of the full camp for the minor league teams. Here is the schedule for the minor leagues:

February 23 : “Build-Up Camp” begins

: “Build-Up Camp” begins March 5-6 : Minor League pitchers and catchers report, first workout next day

: Minor League pitchers and catchers report, first workout next day March 11-12 : Minor League position players report, first full workout next day

: Minor League position players report, first full workout next day March 19 : First day of Minor League games

: First day of Minor League games April 5 : Opening Day for Triple-A Nashville

: Opening Day for Triple-A Nashville April 8: Opening Day for Double-A Biloxi, High-A Wisconsin, and Low-A Carolina

Meanwhile, American Family Field is over 20 years old, and is in need of improvements. Kelvin Richards of Ballpark Digest reports that the Brewers are warning that improvements will be needed to keep the ballpark in good shape. The full extent of the upgrades is currently unknown, and the Brewers plan to release a report this summer on what they will need to upgrade. It’s unknown what the cost will be until then, but their early indication is that it could exceed the $87 million reserve fund for American Family Field.