The Athletic releases Keith Law’s top 20 prospect list for the Milwaukee Brewers

Last week, Keith Law released his top 100 baseball prospects list, which included two members from the Milwaukee Brewers. Brice Turang came in at #85 and Sal Frelick was a few behind him on the list at #88. Yesterday, Law released the top 20 list for the Brewers, giving us a deeper look into the Brewers farm system.

Coming in #3 on the list is outfielder Garrett Mitchell. While he did not make the top 100 prospects, Law noted that he was one of 14 players that just missed the top 100. While Law notes that Garrett has more potential upside than Frelick, he also points out Mitchell’s rough 2021 season as cause for concern. Of note was his struggles at the plate in 35 games for Biloxi (.186/.291/.264) and injuries during the 2021 season. In fact, he also notes that there’s an argument to put Mitchell behind the Brewers #4 prospect, but for now, he comes in at #3.

Speaking of the #4 prospect, it’s 2B/3B Tyler Black, the Brewers second pick in the 2021 draft. He had a strong final season at Wright State before being drafted by the Brewers. Black played in 23 games for Low-A Carolina in 2021, hitting .222/.388/.272 over 103 PA. Law sees him as an offensive focused second baseman in the majors.

Rounding out the top 5 is outfielder Joey Wiemer, who had an incredibly strong 2021 season and AFL season. Between both levels of Class-A Baseball, he hit .296/.403/.556 with 27 home runs, and followed that up with a .467/.568/.667 batting line in 37 PA in the AFL. Law does note that Wiemer was a little older due to a full four years in college, but has been so strong that he’s not a prospect to underestimate.

Looking through the remainder of the list, it is heavily sided towards position players with only five pitchers mentioned. The top pitching prospect comes in at #7 in Aaron Ashby, who has already begun to show success in the majors. In 13 appearances over 31.2 innings in the majors, he posted a 4.55 ERA and 3.58 FIP, with 39 strikeouts to 12 walks. Ashby’s ERA and FIP were down to 2.90 and 2.94 respectively before a rough finish against the Dodgers skewed those numbers back upwards. Ashby should be graduating from the list toon, as he figures to be a big part of the Brewers in 2022.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference.