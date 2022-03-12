 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spring Training Camp Recap - March 12, 2022

Camp is heating up as players begin to report.

By -JP-
/ new
MLB: NLDS-Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As camp ramps up, here’s the news we have from Brewers camp:

More details are coming out on the CBA’s smaller clauses:

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...