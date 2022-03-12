Spring Training Camp Recap - March 12, 2022

As camp ramps up, here’s the news we have from Brewers camp:
- Freddy Peralta is in camp, and talked about being able to play again.
- Christian Yelich is also in camp. He also spoke about reporting to camp.
- Corbin Burnes also arrived in camp and spoke about his busy offseason.
- Craig Counsell and David Stearns held their first post-lockout press conference yesterday morning. David Stearns is happy with the team but open to making additions.
- Stearns is also not surprised with the lack of transactions so far, noting that a flurry of activity may have been questionable.
- Meanwhile, Craig Counsell is happy to be able to talk to players again, and one regret he had is falling asleep the night of the Renfroe trade, so wasn’t able to contact him until Thursday night.
- No decision has been made on expanded rosters, but MLB will speak with the GMs to see if they will be necessary in April.
More details are coming out on the CBA’s smaller clauses:
- If a player is placed on waivers by a team and claimed, then that player ends up on waivers by another team again that season, the first team can’t claim him again until every other team has passed.
- Jim Callis has the new breakdown of odds for the new draft lottery. All 18 non-playoff teams will have a chance to get a lottery pick.
