Spring Training Camp Recap - March 13, 2022

Camp is about to get started in full, and players are getting into camp. Here’s the recap of news from yesterday.
- While the Brewers haven’t signed any players yet, the rumors are beginning to pick up. One prominent rumor from yesterday is that the Brewers are interested in Nelson Cruz as a DH. In fact, every NL Central team has shown some interest in signing Cruz.
- If you’re heading to spring training, tickets for the revised schedule will go on sale Monday morning. The Brewers are honoring tickets for home games on March 20, 22, and 26, and will refund the other games on the previous schedule.
- Players continue to report to camp, and Adam McCalvy caught up with several players on how they spent their winter break.
- Brewer Nation notes that a few former Brewers have found new homes. Lewis Brinson has signed a minor league deal with the Astros, and Luke Maile has signed with the Guardians.
It won’t be long before the news is flowing in full, though. Today is the day for everyone to report to camp, and we’re just five days away from the first spring training games.
Loading comments...