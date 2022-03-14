Milwaukee Brewers re-sign Brad Boxberger to one-year contract with option

The Brewers have made their first post-lockout signing, bringing back one of their most reliable relievers from 2021.

Brad Boxberger signed a 1-year contract with the Brewers yesterday, per Adam McCalvy. He will get $2.5 million in 2022 and has the potential to earn another $550,000 through incentives. He also has a club option for 2023 in the deal.

In 2021, Boxberger pitched in 71 games, recording a 3.34 ERA and 3.65 FIP with an 11.6 K/9 over 64.2 innings pitched. The 71 games led the Brewers in pitching appearances, and his innings pitched were second most among the relievers. Boxberger served as a setup man, generally pitching in the seventh or eighth inning to prep for Josh Hader and Devin Williams, though he also did finish 12 games with 4 saves.

With Boxberger’s return, the Brewers’ four relievers with the most innings pitched from 2021 are returning. It should provide a strong core to the bullpen as the Brewers work to defend their NL Central title in 2022.