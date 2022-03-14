Spring Training Camp Recap - March 14, 2022

Here are the notes from spring camp for yesterday:
- Brad Boxberger has returned to the Brewers, signing a 1-year contract with a club option. (Adam McCalvy)
- Hunter Renfroe is with a new team this spring, but it’s not a completely unfamiliar situation. He was greeted by many familiar faces when he arrived in camp. (Adam McCalvy)
- Lorenzo Cain is handling some family stuff and isn’t in camp yet, but should be there by Wednesday. Also, Keston Hiura will get some time in the outfield. (Todd Rosiak)
- There will be an intrasquad scrimmage on Thursday before the start of the spring schedule on Friday. (Todd Rosiak)
- One potential target is off the Brewers radar. Nelson Cruz signed with the Nationals yesterday. (Buster Olney)
- The Brewers added a few more players to their spring roster, inviting pitchers Luke Barker, Josh Lindblom, Ethan Small, and infielder Brice Turang to the major league camp. (Brewers Twitter)
- Earlier this offseason, the Brewers acquired J.C. Mejia from the Guardians for a PTBNL. To complete that trade, the Brewers sent C David Fry to the Guardians. (Brewers Twitter)
