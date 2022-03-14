Milwaukee Brewers reach deal with Andrew McCutchen, per report

Earlier today, a report came out that the Brewers were in talks with Andrew McCutchen. Those talks appear to have been productive, and Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the Brewers have signed McCutchen. No details on the contract were released, but Adam McCalvy notes that it’s expected to be a one-year contract.

Even though McCutchen is 35 entering this season, he still provides a lot of value to a team. McCalvy commented that McCutchen is a great clubhouse presence, and that his bat is still exceptional in the right circumstances. While his batting line against RHP is lacking (.186/.298/.352 in 2021), he has had a lot of success against LHP (.293/.405/.622). In addition, his career numbers at American Family Field are also strong. In 77 games played there, he’s batting .289/.350/.581 with 23 HR. McCalvy adds that his slugging percentage is the best there among ballparks he has more than six games played in.

Andrew McCutchen will join an outfield that features Christian Yelich, Lorenzo Cain, Hunter Renfroe, and Tyrone Taylor. While it appears to be a crowded outfield, the usual rotation of outfielders along with the addition of the DH position means there will be at bats to go around. The Brewers do need offense, and McCutchen playing in the right circumstances could bolster the offense quite a bit.