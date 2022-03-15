Spring Training Camp Recap - March 15

Here are the news and notes from Monday in spring training:
- The Brewers signed Andrew McCutchen, though the team has not officially announced the deal yet.
- Aaron Ashby is on track to be a starter this season, as he will be stretched out and on a schedule in camp. (Will Sammon)
- Some of the players held their own mini camp at a local high school before the lockout ended. (Adam McCalvy)
- It’s been a rough couple of years for Christian Yelich, and he’s hoping to learn from the experience and improve in 2022. (Adam McCalvy)
- For the first time in two years, media is allowed in the clubhouses again. (Mike Vassallo)
- Fans were allowed in to watch the Brewers take batting practice on Monday, and fields will be open for the public to watch again on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Adam McCalvy)
- Coaches are required to be up to date with vaccinations to be able to meet face-to-face with players. Meanwhile, players are not required to be vaccinated since that requires CBA negotiation, but won’t be paid or get service time if they miss games because of their vaccination status. (Anthony Franco, MLB Trade Rumors)
- In NL Central news, the Reds are in full rebuild mode, as they traded Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners. (Wick Terrell, Red Reporter)
- With that trade, the Reds payroll is very lean. Their sixth-highest player on payroll now is Ken Griffey Jr, who is still receiving deferred payments from his time in Cincinnati. (Action Network)
- MLB and the MLBPA are discussing reinstating the ghost runner in extra innings rule. However, the rule may be changed to not have the runner appear until deeper into extra innings. (Tim Dierkes, MLB Trade Rumors)
