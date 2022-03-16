Spring Training Camp Recap - March 16

Here are the notes from yesterday in camp:
- Last season ended with a broken hand for Devin Williams, which was a sobering moment for him. Over the offseason, he worked through his own thoughts while rehabbing his hand and is back in camp at full strength. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Pedro Severino signed in the offseason with the Brewers, but hasn’t had a chance to work with the pitching staff due to the lockout. Now in camp, he has just a couple of weeks to learn about the pitching staff. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- 620 WTMJ posted their radio schedule for spring training games. 13 of the 18 games will be broadcast on the radio. (Steve Wexler, Twitter)
- CBS Sports released its preseason power rankings, placing the Brewers at #10, which leads the NL Central. The Cardinals were right behind at #11, and the other three teams were in the bottom 10: Cubs (24), Reds (26), Pirates (30).
- Vaccine mandates could also come into play for games played in New York. Under current mandates, unvaccinated players cannot play games in New York. If the mandates hold, players who cannot play due to the mandate will not be paid or gain service time for games missed.
The Brewers and Mets play a three-game series in New York in mid-June. The Brewers and Yankees also meet this year, but only for a September series in Milwaukee.EDIT: It was pointed out that visiting players can play in NBA games in New York regardless of status, so that may hold as well for MLB. (Darragh McDonald, MLB Trade Rumors)
