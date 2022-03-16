Milwaukee Brewers announce spring training broadcast schedule, add rescheduled regular season games

With just two days to go until the start of the spring training schedule, the Brewers are wrapping up their full schedule for the preseason and regular season. Earlier today, the Brewers announced their full broadcast schedule for their 18 games in Arizona:

Want to keep tabs on the Cactus Crew?⁰⁰Our Spring Training broadcast schedule is here! Find out when you can hear and watch Brewers games as they prep for the regular season.⁰⁰ : https://t.co/AZVxWvAxcT pic.twitter.com/HekOFk2uW4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 16, 2022

All 18 games will have some coverage to follow the game. 16 of the 18 games will be broadcast on the radio. A few games will be on 94.5 ESPN in Milwaukee, but the majority will be on 620 WTMJ. They should also be available for web streaming. For local broadcasts, check your local radio stations for which games will be broadcast.

As for the TV schedule, 11 of the 18 games will be televised. Every home game will be on TV, and two of the road games will be broadcast from the opponent’s TV feed. For those looking to stream the games, there are very few options. Out of market, MLB.TV is still the go to option, but in-market requires one of the few remaining service providers that carry Bally Sports Wisconsin. However, reports have come out that Bally Sports will launch their own standalone streaming service that will not require a cable/satellite subscription, and the Brewers will be one of the five MLB teams available right away. Full details on this are not available yet.

Also, the Brewers have updated their schedule for the regular season on their website. The two series originally scheduled to start the season (home games vs. Diamondbacks and Giants) have been rescheduled. The Diamondbacks series has been tacked on to the final homestand of the season, and will be played October 3-5. Meanwhile, the Giants series will be played on a couple of previous off-days during the season. The Brewers will fly home in the middle of a road trip to Philadelphia and Pittsburgh for one game against the Giants on April 25, then will begin a homestand with a doubleheader against the Giants on September 8.