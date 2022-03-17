Spring Training Camp Recap - March 17

- Spring Training games start today, though the Brewers do not start playing until tomorrow. There’s four games on the schedule today featuring other teams.
- The Brewers will be playing in camp today, as they will have an intrasquad game. Meanwhile, Ethan Small is scheduled to start on Friday at the Dodgers, which the starters pitching two innings right away. (Todd Rosiak, Twitter)
- The Brewers announced their spring broadcast schedule yesterday, which features 16 games on radio and 11 games on TV. They also announced the rescheduled first two regular season series, one moved to the end of the season and the other split during the season.
- Andrew McCutchen is in Milwaukee as he joins a crowded outfield, but the addition of the universal DH gives him a place to play. He’ll primarily be at DH but will also get time in the outfield. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Meanwhile, another outfielder, Lorenzo Cain, is in the last year of his contract. He realizes that this might be his last year playing, depending on how this season goes. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- David Stearns is among the team executives who want to see rosters expanded in April because of the short spring training. (Bob Nightengale, Twitter)
- The Brewers also released their minor league camp roster. (Brewers Player Development, Twitter)
- MLB has acquired the rights to the original minor league names, and those will return instead of the regional names used last season. The Biloxi Shuckers (Southern League), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Midwest League), and Carolina Mudcats (Carolina League) will return to their original leagues, while the Nashville Sounds will be in the International League. (MILB.com)
- FanGraphs released their playoff odds, and they give the Brewers an 85.1% chance of making it to the postseason. They project a 91-71 record with a 73.5% chance to win the division and 6.9% chance to win the World Series.
