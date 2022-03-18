Spring Training Camp Recap - March 18

It’s finally time for games to start back up. The Brewers will kick off their spring schedule against the Dodgers this afternoon at 3:05 PM CDT. Here are the other notes from camp:
- Eric Lauer and Brent Suter started for the two teams in the intrasquad scrimmage yesterday. (Adam McCalvy, Twitter)
- While we didn’t get much for details from the scrimmage, we did get a scorecard from it. (Mike Vassallo, Twitter)
- It was Photo Day in camp on Thursday, and as usual, there was plenty of goofing around going on during the photo session. Check out the Brewers Twitter feed for many of the pictures and a few videos.
- Luis Urias has bulked up as he started camp, though his reasoning is because he generally loses weight throughout the season. (Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- With players unable to access team resources during the lockout, they had to come up with ways to stay in shape. Several Brewers set up their own camp at a high school in Scottsdale so they could work together. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Josh Hader is working on his changeup, a regular tradition for him in camp. The pitch has been improving and he threw it 65 times in 2021. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- MLB Pipeline released their Top 100 prospects list yesterday. Two Brewers made the list, Sal Frelick at #70 and Joey Wiemer at #100.
- Brewers RHP prospect Logan Henderson underwent elbow surgery in Milwaukee. It was not Tommy John surgery, and believed to be to insert a screw into his elbow. He is expected to pitch later in the season. (Adam McCalvy & Brewer Nation, Twitter)
- The Brewers released their spring training schedule for the minor league affiliates. They will begin play on Saturday. (Brewers Player Development, Twitter)
- ESPN released their Sunday Night Baseball schedule for the early season, and the Brewers-Phillies game on April 24 will be one of those games. (Ben Cafardo, Twitter)
