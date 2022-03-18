Spring Training Game Thread #1: Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (0-0)

Major League Baseball is back! The countdown to Opening Day is at 20 days.

Hunter Renfroe is batting 4th today as we get to see him in a Brewers uniform for the first time. Meanwhile, Ethan Small gets the start, and Craig Counsell notes that Small is going to make starts for the Brewers this year. Also on track to pitch today: Jason Alexander, Trevor Gott, Miguel Sanchez, Luke Barker, Moises Gomez.

Over on the Dodgers side, the Brewers will avoid Freddie Freeman’s Dodgers debut as he is not in the lineup. However, they still have to face the Dodgers ace, Clayton Kershaw.

Today’s game is available on MLB Network and 620 WTMJ/Brewers Radio Network.