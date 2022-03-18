Brewers give up lead late, tie Dodgers 3-3

We finally had a Spring Training game today, about 3 weeks later than planned. Since we have baseball to watch again, there shouldn’t be any losers today, right? Well, that also means there will be no winners (at least in the game).

On offense, Mario Feliciano led the day, going 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, as well as scoring the other run. Those came in the second inning on a two-run double to center that scored Hunter Renfroe and Mike Brosseau. The other run came in the fifth, from an RBI single by Christian Yelich. Mike Brosseau and Tyler White had the other two hits for the Brewers, and Renfroe, Garrett Whitley, and Brosseau each had walks. Overall, the offense went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and left 7 runners on base. Whitley also stole a base in the game.

Meanwhile, Ethan Small started the game and had a good start to his spring. He pitched two scoreless innings, struck out two batters and just allowed one walk. Trevor Gott and Miguel Sanchez took the third and fourth, respectively, and each struck out a batter in an inning of work (Sanchez also allowed a walk). Luke Barker and Moises Gomez took the fifth and sixth inning, and they each allowed a run. Jason Alexander took the seventh and eighth innings, not allowing any runs but did allow two hits. Zack Brown finished the game trying to preserve a 3-2 lead, but allowed a home run to Andy Burns that tied the game. He finished the game with two groundouts to finish up the 3-3 tie.

The Brewers will try to get their first spring win again tomorrow, as they travel to Surprise to face the Rangers. Luis Perdomo is listed as the starting pitcher, facing Dane Dunning of the Rangers. First pitch is at 3:05 pm with an exclusive audio webcast on MLB.com.