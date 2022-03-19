 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread #2: Milwaukee Brewers (0-0-1) @ Texas Rangers (0-0-1)

Luis Perdomo makes his Brewers debut.

It’s an exclusive webcast today on MLB.com as the Brewers and Rangers play in Surprise. This is the only game exclusive to the web this spring, every other game will be on radio and/or TV. Luis Perdomo makes his Brewers debut as the Brewers switch up the lineup for spring game 2.

