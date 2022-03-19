Spring Training Game Thread #2: Milwaukee Brewers (0-0-1) @ Texas Rangers (0-0-1)

It’s an exclusive webcast today on MLB.com as the Brewers and Rangers play in Surprise. This is the only game exclusive to the web this spring, every other game will be on radio and/or TV. Luis Perdomo makes his Brewers debut as the Brewers switch up the lineup for spring game 2.
Check out the lineup for Game 2.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2022
: https://t.co/Xlmncj0AHz#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Arbi9oWPAS
Today’s Lineup— AllThingRangers (@AllThingRangers) March 19, 2022
LF: Calhoun
3B: Ibanez
DH: Garver
CF: Garcia
C: Heim
RF: Marisnick
1B: Crim
2B: Smith
SS: Hernandez
P: Dunning #TexasRangers
