Brew Crew Ball News Roundup - March 2, 2022

Yesterday, the scenario we were hoping to avoid happened. After negotiations stalled and a deal could not be reached, Rob Manfred and the MLB owners officially cancelled the first two series of games for the 2022 regular season. The two sides have returned home and they do plan to continue to negotiate, but a timeline at this point is incredibly murky. The delay to the season could be short, or a significant chunk of the season could be at risk, if not the whole season altogether.

Let’s take a look at some of the news that came out about the lockout: