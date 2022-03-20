Brewers offense & pitching strong in 11-0 win over Rangers

Box Score

It was an all-around great day for the Brewers. The offense was swinging and the pitching was dominant.

The Brewers didn’t take long to get going. Kolten Wong was hit by a pitch to start the game, and Luis Urias walked to put two runners on in the first. After Rowdy Tellez lined into a double play, Pedro Severino homered to give the Brewers the early 2-0 lead. From there, the Brewers tacked on in the third. Wong doubled to lead off the inning, and Urias drove him in for the 3-0 lead. Severino doubled to move Urias to third but left the game with an injury Tyrone Taylor brought in pinch-runner Brice Turang on a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 lead. Tellez brought in another run with an RBI single in the fourth for the 5-0 lead.

The sixth inning blew the game wide open. David Dahl led off with a ground-rule double, and Jonathan Davis moved Dahl to third on a groundout. Andruw Monasterio then hit a ball to Rangers shortstop Yonny Hernandez, but Hernandez had a throwing error that allowed Monasterio to reach second and scored Dahl. Turang moved Monasterio up to third witha a single, and then another throwing error from Hernandez let Monasterio scored and moved Turang to third. Brett Sullivan doubled to drive two more runs in, then Garrett Whitley singled. After a pitching change, Corey Ray brought in a run with a lineout to make it a 10-0 game. In the sixth, the Brewers scored five runs (all charged to Rangers pitcher Nick Tropeano), but all were unearned.

A late home run from Weston Wilson in the eighth brought the scoring to a conclusion for the day. It was an 11 run, 11 hit performance by the offense. 10 different players had a hit in the game, with Pedro Severino the only player to record two. Six Brewers also drew a walk.

Meanwhile, the pitching staff was dominant all day. Luis Perdomo pitched two scoreless innings in his Brewers debut. J.C. Mejia worked around a walk with two strikeouts in an inning of work. Connor Sadzeck worked around a hit and struck out two in a scoreless fourth. Trevor Kelley had a strikeout in the fifth, Hobie Harris worked around a walk for a scoreless sixth, and Thomas Jankins had two strikeouts in a scoreless seventh. Lucas Erceg took the eighth and allowed nouthg, and Nash Walters finished the game in the ninth. Walters did get into a bit of trouble allowing two hits, but got Steele Walker to ground into a double play to end the game and preserve the shutout. In total, the Brewers pitching staff allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight.

One unfortunate note from the game is Luis Urias’ injury. Report is that he strained his left quad. No word on the severity at this point, Craig Counsell said that the team would have more information tomorrow.

The Brewers return home to Maryvale tomorrow for their home opener against the Padres. Freddy Peralta is on the mound for the Brewers, facing off against Chris Paddack to start. First pitch is at 3:10 pm, and it will be on radio and TV.