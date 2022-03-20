 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread #3: Milwaukee Brewers (1-0-1) vs. San Diego Padres (1-1)

Freddy Peralta makes his first spring start with the home opener.

By -JP-
Milwaukee Brewers Photo Day Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Brewers Starter
Freddy Peralta
2.81 ERA | 3.12 FIP | 12.2 K/9 | 3.5 BB/9

Padres Starter
Chris Paddack
5.07 ERA | 3.78 FIP | 8.2 K/9 | 1.8 BB/9

(Stats are from 2021)

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
Radio: 620 WTMJ / Brewers Radio Network

