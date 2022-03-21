Brewers offense stays hot in 6-3 win over Padres

Box Score

We’re just three games into spring and the Brewers have already scored 20 runs. Hopefully that is a good sign of things to come this season.

The Brewers got their scoring started via the home run ball. In the second, Keston Hiura hit a solo home run to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead. Two innings later, Hiura led off with a walk and then Jace Peterson hit the Brewers’ second home run, increasing the lead to 3-0. Mike Brosseau made it back-to-back with another home run, and the Brewers had a 4-0 lead.

The scoring didn’t stop there. In the fifth, Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe hit back-to-back singles with one out. After a wild pitch that moved both runners up, Hiura hit a single to left field that scored both Yelich and Renfroe, and the Brewers had a 6-0 lead.

Meanwhile, the pitching was sharp early today. Freddy Peralta pitched 2.2 innings in his first spring start, striking out three while just allowing one hit. Robbie Hitt finished off the third, but technically didn’t face a batter as Omar Narvaez caught Domingo Leyba stealing second to end the inning (he did get credit for 0.1 IP). Brent Suter and Brad Boxberger took the fourth and fifth respectively, each adding on a scoreless inning.

The pitching did get into a little bit of trouble in the later innings. In the sixth, Jake Cousins allowed a double to Taylor Kohlwey and an RBI single to Trent Grisham that put the Padres on the board at 6-1. Hoby Milner pitched the seventh and struck out two in a scoreless inning. Dylan File took the final two innings for the Brewers. He allowed a run in the eighth with a triple from Aderlin Rodriguez and single from Luis Liberato. Then, in the ninth, CJ Abrams hit a solo home run with one run to make it a 6-3 game. However, the Padres would get no closer as File finished the inning to secure the win.

Christian Yelich, Keston Hiura, and Mike Brosseau each had two hits in the game, and Hiura reached base all three times he was at the plate. Hiura also had a home run, along with Jace Peterson and Mike Brosseau.

The action moves to the night tomorrow as the Brewers play a late game in Scottsdale against the Giants. Adrian Houser gets his first spring start and faces Alex Wood. First pitch is 9:05 pm CDT, and will be on the Brewers Radio Network.