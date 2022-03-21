Spring Training Camp Recap - March 21

Weekend Results
Friday: Brewers 3, Dodgers 3
Saturday: Brewers 11, Rangers 0
Sunday: Brewers 6, Padres 3
- Luis Urias left Saturday’s game against the Rangers with a left quad strain. He is expected to miss two weeks and is questionable for Opening Day at this point. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- As the starting pitchers start working in camp, each of them has a specific goal to accomplish this spring. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Andrew McCutchen has worn #22 for most of his career, but had to pick a new number with the Brewers. Initially he went with #5 before a series of events made #24 available. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Over the weekend, the Brewers decided to do a normal renewal on Devin Williams’ contract. This is standard for players under 3 years of service time, but it’s notable because the two sides were discussing a contract other than the minimum. (Will Sammon, Twitter) (If you’re confused on how this works, Brewer Nation explained it further.)
- Justin Topa is still working his way back to full strength, and after another arm surgery last season, there’s hope that he will be able to pitch this season. (Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
