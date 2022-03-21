 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Camp Recap - March 21

The Brewers are off to a hot spring start.

By -JP-
MLB: MAR 20 Spring Training - Padres at Brewers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Weekend Results
Friday: Brewers 3, Dodgers 3
Saturday: Brewers 11, Rangers 0
Sunday: Brewers 6, Padres 3

