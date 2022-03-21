 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread #4: Milwaukee Brewers (2-0-1) @ San Francisco Giants (1-2)

Night action in the Cactus League

By -JP-
Milwaukee Brewers Photo Day Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Brewers Starter
Adrian Houser
3.22 ERA | 4.33 FIP | 6.6 K/9 | 4.0 BB/9

Giants Starter
Alex Wood
3.83 ERA | 3.48 FIP | 9.9 K/9 | 2.5 BB/9

(Stats are from 2021 season)

