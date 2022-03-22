Spring Training Camp Recap - March 22

Yesterday’s Results: Brewers 13, Giants 6
Today’s Game: Brewers vs. White Sox | 3:10 pm CDT
- Today is the deadline for arbitration-eligible players to exchange figures with their teams. We should hear a few reports of players signing deals while others will exchange their figures and go before the arbitrator. (MLB Trade Rumors)
- The Turang family is filled with athletes, and Brice Turang is the youngest of this group. At 21, he was already at Triple-A Nashville and continuing to improve (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- The rough 2021 season taught Keston Hiura a lot, and he’s now in camp with a new plate approach as he tries to earn his place on the team. (Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel [$])
- No new updates came out on Monday in regards to Luis Urias. He’s still expected to miss two weeks and might miss Opening Day, but shouldn’t be out too long. (Adam McCalvy, Twitter)
- Lorenzo Cain will make his first appearance of the Cactus League on Tuesday. (Adam McCalvy, Twitter)
Loading comments...