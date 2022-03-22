 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread #5: Milwaukee Brewers (3-0-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-1)

The top two teams in the Cactus League face off.

By -JP-
Milwaukee Brewers Photo Day Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

It’s the top two teams in the Cactus League meeting up this afternoon. Unfortunately, Eric Lauer was scratched this morning with groin discomfort, so Jason Alexander will make the start. Lauer is expected to be fine for his next start, though.

The game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

