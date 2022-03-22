Spring Training Game Thread #5: Milwaukee Brewers (3-0-1) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-1)

It’s the top two teams in the Cactus League meeting up this afternoon. Unfortunately, Eric Lauer was scratched this morning with groin discomfort, so Jason Alexander will make the start. Lauer is expected to be fine for his next start, though.
The game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
Lo's in the lineup!— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 22, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew
Today's #WhiteSox starters in Arizona!— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 22, 2022
⏰: 3:10 p.m. CT
