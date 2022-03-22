Brewers suffer first loss of Spring Training to White Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers finally fell in Spring Training Tuesday afternoon, losing to the Chicago White Sox 4-3.

While spot starter Jason Alexander pitched two scoreless innings after a late scratch for Matt Lauer, Devin Williams gave up a run in the 3rd inning, ultimately earning the loss and keeping his Spring Training ERA at 9.00.

The Brewers utilized eight pitchers over the course of the game, all of whom pitched well with the exception of Trevor Kelley, who gave up three runs in the 6th inning, giving the White Sox a 4-0 lead.

The Brewers answered right back, scoring two in the 6th and one in the 7th to cut the lead to 4-3, but they were unable to put together any more offense in the final two innings.

Keston Hiura, Pablo Reyes, and Corey Ray all drove in runs in the loss. Hiura continues to hit well in Spring Training after a disappointing 2021 season, as he has a .429/.556/.857 line including a home run and four RBIs.

The Brewers will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Reds (3-2). Corbin Burnes will take the mound for the first time this spring, where he’ll face off against the Reds’ Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 8:05 p.m.