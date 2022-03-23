 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spring Training Camp Recap - March 23

The Brewers took their first loss of the spring yesterday.

By -JP-
/ new
MLB: MAR 20 Spring Training - Padres at Brewers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Yesterday’s Results: White Sox 4, Brewers 3
Today’s Game: Brewers @ Reds | 8:05 pm CDT

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...