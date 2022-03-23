Spring Training Camp Recap - March 23

Yesterday’s Results: White Sox 4, Brewers 3
Today’s Game: Brewers @ Reds | 8:05 pm CDT
- Yesterday was the deadline to exchange arbitration figures, and of the Brewers ten arbitration-eligible players, nine of them signed one-year contracts to avoid arbitration. The only one who didn’t was Adrian Houser, who exchanged figures and will go to a hearing. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Sal Frelick got to play for the major league team in spring training for the first time on Monday, and it ended up being a night to remember. (Todd Rosiak, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- MLB Pipeline updated their top 30 Brewers prospects yesterday. Sal Frelick (#70 overall), Joey Weimer (#100 overall), and Aaron Ashby claim the top three spots in the list. (Sam Dykstra, MLB.com)
- The Brewers announced their bobblehead lineup for 2022 yesterday. Corbin Burnes, Willy Adames, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, and Omar Narvaez all fill in the lineup. (Brewers, Twitter)
Loading comments...