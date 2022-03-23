Brewers sign 9 of 10 arbitration-eligible players to one-year contracts

Yesterday was the deadline for exchanging figures with arbitration-eligible players. With 10 players eligible for arbitration, it was going to be a busy deadline. That’s exactly how it played out, as the Brewers agreed to one-year contracts with nine of their arbitration-eligible players.

Adam McCalvy has the full list of contracts, but here they are with the original projection from MLB Trade Rumors:

Josh Hader

Projection: $10 million

Actual: $11 million

Hunter Renfroe

Projection: $7.6 million

Actual: $7.65 million

Brandon Woodruff

Projection: $7.1 million

Actual: $6.8 million

Corbin Burnes

Projection: $4 million

Actual: $6.5 million

Omar Narvaez

Projection: $4.1 million

Actual: $5 million

Willy Adames

Projection: $4 million

Actual: $4.6 million

Brent Suter

Projection: $2.3 million

Actual: $2.7 million

Luis Urias

Projection: $2.4 million

Actual: $2.55 million

Eric Lauer

Projection: $2.7 million

Actual: $2.425 million

Most players came in over their arbitration estimates, though a few signed for less. The only arbitration-eligible player that did not sign was Adrian Houser. Per Mark Feinsand, Adrian Houser filed for $3 million while the Brewers filed at $2.425 million. Houser was projected for $2.3 million by MLB Trade Rumors.

That takes care of most of the outstanding contracts for the Brewers. There’s still Houser’s contract to figure out, but overall that won’t add too much to the payroll. Here is what the payroll looks like right now:

2022 Milwaukee Brewers Payroll Infield/Catchers $ Outfield $ Starting Pitchers $ Relief Pitchers $ Infield/Catchers $ Outfield $ Starting Pitchers $ Relief Pitchers $ Kolten Wong $8.5 Million Christian Yelich $26 Million Brandon Woodruff $6.8 Million Josh Hader $11 Million Omar Narvaez $5 Million Lorenzo Cain $18 Million Corbin Burnes $6.5 Million Brent Suter $2.7 Million Willy Adames $4.6 Million Andrew McCutchen $8.5 Million Adrian Houser $3 Million* Brad Boxberger $1.75 Million Luis Urias $2.55 Million Hunter Renfroe $7.65 Million Freddy Peralta $2.48 Million Jandel Gustave $800,000 Rowdy Tellez $1.9 Million Tyrone Taylor $700,000* Eric Lauer $2.425 Million Trevor Gott $700,000* Pedro Severino $1.9 Million Jake Cousins $700,000* Jace Peterson $1.3 Million J.C. Mejia $700,000* Mike Brosseau $700,000* Hoby Milner $700,000* Total $26.45 Million Total $60.85 Million Total $21.205 Million Total $19.05 Million

There are a few caveats to this payroll:

Adrian Houser is estimated for the upper end of his arbitration estimate.

Players set to make $700,000 may make slightly more than this. Also, the $700,000 players are interchangeable, if you don’t agree with someone in a position.

Ryan Braun is set to receive $1.8 million this season as part of his deferred contract.

Josh Lindblom is projected to be in the minors but will make $3,041,668 in 2022.

Total Projected Payroll: $132,396,668