Brewers sign 9 of 10 arbitration-eligible players to one-year contracts

Yesterday was the deadline for exchanging figures with arbitration-eligible players. With 10 players eligible for arbitration, it was going to be a busy deadline. That’s exactly how it played out, as the Brewers agreed to one-year contracts with nine of their arbitration-eligible players.
Adam McCalvy has the full list of contracts, but here they are with the original projection from MLB Trade Rumors:
Josh Hader
Projection: $10 million
Actual: $11 million
Hunter Renfroe
Projection: $7.6 million
Actual: $7.65 million
Brandon Woodruff
Projection: $7.1 million
Actual: $6.8 million
Corbin Burnes
Projection: $4 million
Actual: $6.5 million
Omar Narvaez
Projection: $4.1 million
Actual: $5 million
Willy Adames
Projection: $4 million
Actual: $4.6 million
Brent Suter
Projection: $2.3 million
Actual: $2.7 million
Luis Urias
Projection: $2.4 million
Actual: $2.55 million
Eric Lauer
Projection: $2.7 million
Actual: $2.425 million
Most players came in over their arbitration estimates, though a few signed for less. The only arbitration-eligible player that did not sign was Adrian Houser. Per Mark Feinsand, Adrian Houser filed for $3 million while the Brewers filed at $2.425 million. Houser was projected for $2.3 million by MLB Trade Rumors.
That takes care of most of the outstanding contracts for the Brewers. There’s still Houser’s contract to figure out, but overall that won’t add too much to the payroll. Here is what the payroll looks like right now:
2022 Milwaukee Brewers Payroll
|Infield/Catchers
|$
|Outfield
|$
|Starting Pitchers
|$
|Relief Pitchers
|$
|Infield/Catchers
|$
|Outfield
|$
|Starting Pitchers
|$
|Relief Pitchers
|$
|Kolten Wong
|$8.5 Million
|Christian Yelich
|$26 Million
|Brandon Woodruff
|$6.8 Million
|Josh Hader
|$11 Million
|Omar Narvaez
|$5 Million
|Lorenzo Cain
|$18 Million
|Corbin Burnes
|$6.5 Million
|Brent Suter
|$2.7 Million
|Willy Adames
|$4.6 Million
|Andrew McCutchen
|$8.5 Million
|Adrian Houser
|$3 Million*
|Brad Boxberger
|$1.75 Million
|Luis Urias
|$2.55 Million
|Hunter Renfroe
|$7.65 Million
|Freddy Peralta
|$2.48 Million
|Jandel Gustave
|$800,000
|Rowdy Tellez
|$1.9 Million
|Tyrone Taylor
|$700,000*
|Eric Lauer
|$2.425 Million
|Trevor Gott
|$700,000*
|Pedro Severino
|$1.9 Million
|Jake Cousins
|$700,000*
|Jace Peterson
|$1.3 Million
|J.C. Mejia
|$700,000*
|Mike Brosseau
|$700,000*
|Hoby Milner
|$700,000*
|Total
|$26.45 Million
|Total
|$60.85 Million
|Total
|$21.205 Million
|Total
|$19.05 Million
There are a few caveats to this payroll:
- Adrian Houser is estimated for the upper end of his arbitration estimate.
- Players set to make $700,000 may make slightly more than this. Also, the $700,000 players are interchangeable, if you don’t agree with someone in a position.
- Ryan Braun is set to receive $1.8 million this season as part of his deferred contract.
- Josh Lindblom is projected to be in the minors but will make $3,041,668 in 2022.
Total Projected Payroll: $132,396,668
