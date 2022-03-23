 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brewers sign 9 of 10 arbitration-eligible players to one-year contracts

Only Adrian Houser will go to a hearing.

Yesterday was the deadline for exchanging figures with arbitration-eligible players. With 10 players eligible for arbitration, it was going to be a busy deadline. That’s exactly how it played out, as the Brewers agreed to one-year contracts with nine of their arbitration-eligible players.

Adam McCalvy has the full list of contracts, but here they are with the original projection from MLB Trade Rumors:

Josh Hader
Projection: $10 million
Actual: $11 million

Hunter Renfroe
Projection: $7.6 million
Actual: $7.65 million

Brandon Woodruff
Projection: $7.1 million
Actual: $6.8 million

Corbin Burnes
Projection: $4 million
Actual: $6.5 million

Omar Narvaez
Projection: $4.1 million
Actual: $5 million

Willy Adames
Projection: $4 million
Actual: $4.6 million

Brent Suter
Projection: $2.3 million
Actual: $2.7 million

Luis Urias
Projection: $2.4 million
Actual: $2.55 million

Eric Lauer
Projection: $2.7 million
Actual: $2.425 million

Most players came in over their arbitration estimates, though a few signed for less. The only arbitration-eligible player that did not sign was Adrian Houser. Per Mark Feinsand, Adrian Houser filed for $3 million while the Brewers filed at $2.425 million. Houser was projected for $2.3 million by MLB Trade Rumors.

That takes care of most of the outstanding contracts for the Brewers. There’s still Houser’s contract to figure out, but overall that won’t add too much to the payroll. Here is what the payroll looks like right now:

2022 Milwaukee Brewers Payroll

Infield/Catchers $ Outfield $ Starting Pitchers $ Relief Pitchers $
Kolten Wong $8.5 Million Christian Yelich $26 Million Brandon Woodruff $6.8 Million Josh Hader $11 Million
Omar Narvaez $5 Million Lorenzo Cain $18 Million Corbin Burnes $6.5 Million Brent Suter $2.7 Million
Willy Adames $4.6 Million Andrew McCutchen $8.5 Million Adrian Houser $3 Million* Brad Boxberger $1.75 Million
Luis Urias $2.55 Million Hunter Renfroe $7.65 Million Freddy Peralta $2.48 Million Jandel Gustave $800,000
Rowdy Tellez $1.9 Million Tyrone Taylor $700,000* Eric Lauer $2.425 Million Trevor Gott $700,000*
Pedro Severino $1.9 Million Jake Cousins $700,000*
Jace Peterson $1.3 Million J.C. Mejia $700,000*
Mike Brosseau $700,000* Hoby Milner $700,000*
Total $26.45 Million Total $60.85 Million Total $21.205 Million Total $19.05 Million
2022 Milwaukee Brewers Payroll Baseball Reference, MLB Trade Rumors, Spotrac

There are a few caveats to this payroll:

  • Adrian Houser is estimated for the upper end of his arbitration estimate.
  • Players set to make $700,000 may make slightly more than this. Also, the $700,000 players are interchangeable, if you don’t agree with someone in a position.
  • Ryan Braun is set to receive $1.8 million this season as part of his deferred contract.
  • Josh Lindblom is projected to be in the minors but will make $3,041,668 in 2022.

Total Projected Payroll: $132,396,668

