Brewers lose second straight game, fall to Reds 12-8

The Brewers offense has stayed potent, with eight runs again tonight. However, the pitching let them down tonight as they lost to the Reds 12-8.

Corbin Burnes made his first start of the spring, and the results weren’t great. He pitched into the fourth inning, but ended up allowing five runs. He did strike out five in the game. J.C. Mejia also allowed another two runs. Aaron Ashby was the bright spot of the pitching staff, pitching three scoreless innings in relief. Unfortunately, Brad Boxberger got hit for five runs in the eighth that were the difference in this one.

It was a back and forth game for a while. TJ Friedl homered in the first to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. The Brewers tied it up at 1-1 in the top of the second, then the Reds took the lead back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. After a scoreless third, the Brewers tied the game again in the fourth with two more runs, but the Reds responded with a four-run seventh inning.

The Brewers weren’t done yet, though. A four-run fifth capped by Tyrone Taylor’s two-run home run tied the game again at 7-7, and Keston Hiura put the Brewers ahead for the first time with a solo home run in the sixth. However, the Reds rallied back again, scoring five in the eighth inning to lock down the win.

Tyrone Taylor and Keston Hiura led the Brewers offense with two hits and two RBI each in the game. Seven of the starters recorded a hit.

The Brewers will try to stop this two-game skid tomorrow afternoon when they face the Diamondbacks at home. Brandon Woodruff makes his spring debut, facing Taylor Widener of the Diamondbacks. First pitch is set for 3:10 pm CDT.