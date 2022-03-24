 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spring Training Camp Recap - March 24

The Brewers lost their second in a row last night.

By -JP-
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Yesterday’s Results: Reds 12, Brewers 8
Today’s Game: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks | 3:10 pm CDT

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...