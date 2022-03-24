Spring Training Camp Recap - March 24

Yesterday’s Results: Reds 12, Brewers 8
Today’s Game: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks | 3:10 pm CDT
- The Brewers signed nine of their ten arbitration-eligible players. With their commitments to other players not on the roster included, their payroll is set to be over $130 million.
- As the regular season approaches, we’ve got position by position breakdowns for the roster. Yesterday Jack Stern looked at the first base position.
- Keston Hiura has had a good spring training so far, and last night he made his first start since college in the outfield. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Corey Ray has deal with injuries over his years in the minor leagues, and he’s working harder this season to make sure he stays healthy. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- The Brewers made their first round of cuts from camp yesterday. Eight players were reassigned to the minor-league camp and five were officially optioned to Triple-A Nashville. (Brewers, Twitter)
- Yesterday’s cuts leave 44 players in Brewers major-league camp. (Mike Vassallo, Twitter)
- When Willy Adames was acquired via trade last season, it was expected for him to replace Luis Urias. Instead, the two have become close friends. (Will Sammon, The Athletic [$])
- MLB and MLBPA have agreed to a few rule changes for 2022. 28-man rosters will be in place for the month of April, the runner on second in extra innings will remain for just 2022, and if a pitcher is also playing as the DH, they can remain in the game as the DH after a pitching change. (FOX Sports, Twitter)
