Spring Training Game Thread #7: Milwaukee Brewers (3-2-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5)

Big Woo on the mound.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 24, 2022
: @BallySportWI #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/EMX1bpmpof
Brandon Woodruff, Josh Hader, Brent Suter, Hoby Milner and Trevor Gott all slated to pitch this afternoon for the Brewers.— Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) March 24, 2022
In the position player group, Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer also traveling with the big league club.
Diamondbacks Lineup (from MLB.com):
LF Cooper Hummel
2B Ketel Marte
SS Josh Rojas
RF Pavin Smith
3B Matt Davidson
1B Seth Beer
DH Jake McCarthy
CF Alek Thomas
C Jose Herrera
RHP Taylor Widener
Loading comments...