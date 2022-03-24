 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring Training Game Thread #7: Milwaukee Brewers (3-2-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (2-5)

Brandon Woodruff is on the mound today.

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Diamondbacks Lineup (from MLB.com):

LF Cooper Hummel
2B Ketel Marte
SS Josh Rojas
RF Pavin Smith
3B Matt Davidson
1B Seth Beer
DH Jake McCarthy
CF Alek Thomas
C Jose Herrera
RHP Taylor Widener

