Brewers drop third straight, lose 10-3 to Diamondbacks

The Milwaukee Brewers (3-3-1) fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5) for their third straight loss Thursday by a score of 10-3.

The Dbacks started off hot, scoring three in the second inning and one in the third inning to jump out to a quick 4-1 lead and never looked back.

Leading from start to finish, Arizona was powered by 10 runs on 14 hits, including a 3-for-3 game from first baseman Seth Beer, who finished with two runs and two RBIs. The Dbacks totaled six extra-base hits, including two home runs.

On the Brewers’ side, they finished with nine hits including solo home runs from Jon Singleton and David Dahl. Dahl was the only player to finish with multiple hits for the Brewers, going 2-for-3 on the afternoon.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff — much like fellow-Cy-Young-candidate Corbin Burnes yesterday — struggled in his spring debut, going three innings and giving up four runs on six hits. He also had just two strikeouts, an unusually low number for the strikeout-heavy Woodruff.

The Brewers will look to bounce back tomorrow when they take on the Oakland A’s at 3:05 p.m.