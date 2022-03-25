Spring Training Camp Recap - March 25

Yesterday’s Results: Diamondbacks 10, Brewers 3
Friday’s Game: Brewers @ Athletics | 3:05 PM CDT
Saturday’s Game: Brewers vs. Mariners | 3:10 PM CDT
- Keston Hiura has been putting together a strong spring in camp. Jack Stern analyzes Hiura’s spring so far, which has some reasons for hope but don’t get too excited by the early results.
- With just 13 days to Opening Day, it’s not too early to predict the potential Opening Day roster. Adam McCalvy has an early look at what the Opening Day roster could be. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Brewers owner Mark Attanasio arrived in camp on Thursday and addressed the team that morning. He was excited to get back to work with the end of the lockout and believes this is one of the best teams that they’ve had in his time as owner. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- The Packers and Bucks have built up a series of businesses around their home stadiums and it adds to the experience of game day. The Brewers could do the same, but it would take a considerable amount of work to happen. (Adam Rogan, Milwaukee Magazine)
