Losing streak at four as Brewers fall to Athletics 6-3

Box Score

After a hot start to the spring, the Brewers have cooled down quite a bit. It led to their fourth straight loss today as they fell to the Athletics 6-3.

The Brewers had the lead early in the game. Tyrone Taylor gave the Brewers an early 3-0 lead after Rowdy Tellez singled and Pedro Severino doubled. The lead didn’t last long though. The Athletics got two back in the third. They then took the lead in the fourth with a pair of home runs, pulling ahead 4-3. Single runs in the sixth and eighth accounted for the final 6-3 score.

The Brewers did have a few chances late to tie the game or late the lead. In the seventh, Tyrone Taylor and Mark Mathias walked to put two runners on with no outs, but the Brewers couldn’t bring them in. A similar situation happened in the ninth as Mark Mathias walked and Keston Hiura was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base with two outs, but Brice Turang grounded out to end the game.

While six different Brewers had a hit today, Tyrone Taylor was the only Brewers starter to reach base multiple times. Mark Mathias also reached multiple times with two walks off the bench. However, a 1-for-9 day with runners in scoring position hampered the Brewers scoring efforts.

On the pitching side, Freddy Peralta went 3.1 innings and allowed three runs. Matt hardy, Jandel Gustave, and Trevor Kelly also each allowed a run in their appearances today. Devin Williams and Miguel Sanchez pitched scoreless innings in the loss.

The prep for the regular season continues tomorrow. The Brewers are home to host the Mariners, with Adrian Houser on the mound again. First pitch is at 3:10 PM CDT.