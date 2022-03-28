Spring Training Camp Recap - March 28

Friday’s Result: Athletics 6, Brewers 3
Saturday’s Result: Brewers 7, Mariners 7
Today’s Game: Brewers vs. Giants | 3:10 PM CDT
- MLB Network had a preview from Brewers camp over the weekend, and some of the interview videos are available (Brewers, Twitter)
- The Brewers returned another set of players to minor league camp today. (Brewers, Twitter)
- Some of the Brewers pitchers and catchers have been testing out a new technology, PitchCom, in camp. It’s a wireless communication service between pitcher and catcher for relaying what pitches to throw. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Adrian Houser has only picked off one runner in his major league career, but in spring training last week, he picked off two in an inning. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Rowdy Tellez officiated the wedding of Danny Jansen recently. They came up through the Blue Jays minor league system and became friends through that. (Adam McCalvy, Brewers.com)
- Brent Suter has been great at getting swings and misses on fastballs, and is one of the best in the majors at it (Curt Hogg, Twitter/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel [$])
- In a recent Instagram video, different Brewers said who they would pick to help them survive a zombie apocalypse, and Jace Peterson was the top pick. (Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)
- The Brewers franchise valuation has grown 5% to $1.28 billion in the last year. (Margaret Nazcek, Milwaukee Business Journal [$])
