Brewers get back on the winning side, defeat Giants 5-2

Box Score

After not getting a win for a week, the Brewers are back in the winning column with a 5-2 win over the Giants.

Corbin Burnes made his second start of the spring and looked great. He did get into some trouble in the first inning and allowed a run. However, after that, he only allowed one more baserunner (a hit by pitch in the fourth). In five innings of work, he just allowed that one run. He also struck out eight batters while walking just one.

Meanwhile, the Brewers offense had more than enough to back up Burnes. Willy Adames homered in the second to score two and put the Brewers ahead 2-1. Rowdy Tellez added another two run home run in the fourth, putting the Brewers up 4-1. The Brewers had plenty of chances to score in the game, with nine hits and five walks as a team. However, the team went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left eleven runners on base.

The bullpen also was strong in the Brewers win. Miguel Sanchez and Devin Williams each had scoreless innings. Brad Boxberger struggled through the eighth, allowing one run to close the gap to 4-2. Garrett Mitchell got that run back with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning, and Brent Suter pitched a scoreless ninth to finish up the game.

The Brewers are back on the road tomorrow, heading to Goodyear to face the Cleveland Guardians. Brandon Woodruff faces Cal Quantrill in the afternoon matchup. First pitch is at 3:05 PM CDT.