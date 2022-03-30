Pitching falters as Brewers fall to Guardians 10-3

Box Score

Brandon Woodruff was shaky again in his second Cactus League outing, serving up six runs in 3 2⁄ 3 innings as the Brewers dropped Tuesday’s contest against the Guardians 10-3.

Woodruff made it through the first two innings without any damage, but an inside-the-park home run by Amed Rosario thanks to a failed diving attempt by Tyrone Taylor scored two runs for Cleveland.

After allowing another home run to Austin Hedges in the fourth, Connor Sadzeck replaced Woodruff to finish the inning. Woodruff re-entered in the fifth, surrendering his third home run of the game to Jose Ramirez. His final line was six runs allowed on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 3 2⁄ 3 innings.

Next out of the chute was Luis Perdomo, who allowed one run in two-thirds of an inning. Josh Hader worked a scoreless sixth inning to continue his strong spring performance. Jake Cousins let up two runs in the seventh, and one more scored in the eighth against J.C. Mejia.

Milwaukee scored all three of their runs in the third. A base hit by Kolten Wong drove in Jace Peterson, who led off the inning with a double. Willy Adames singled to move Wong to third, after which he scored on a line drive up the middle by Christian Yelich. Pedro Severino singled to move both runners up, and Tyrone Taylor lifted a sac fly to center to score Yelich.

Five of the Brewers’ six hits came in the third inning, and walks by Keston Hiura, Rowdy Tellez, Yeison Coca, and Ashton McGee represented their only baserunners for the rest of the game. Severino was the only Brewer to record multiple hits, both of which were singles.

Looking ahead, the Brewers head to Peoria tomorrow to face off against the San Diego Padres. Freddy Peralta will toe the rubber for the Crew opposite Chris Paddack. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m. CDT. The game will be available to watch on Bally Sports Wisconsin with a radio broadcast also available on 620 WTMJ.