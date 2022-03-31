Brewers fall to Padres 4-2

Box Score

The Brewers lost again on Wednesday afternoon, falling to the Padres 4-2. Freddy Peralta pitched four innings in the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) in his start.

The Padres got an early run in the second, manufacturing a run on two singles, an error, and a sacrifice fly from Matt Beaty. They then upped their lead to 3-0 with a Manny Machado home run in the third inning. The Padres added another run in the sixth off of a Trent Grisham to increase their lead to 4-0.

The Brewers did get two runs back in the seventh inning, with Weston Wilson hitting a triple and Joey Weimer with an RBI groundout. However, that’s all they were able to get for offense in the game. They did have chances to score, but went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base as a team.

The bullpen held the Padres mostly in check, allowing just two runs while striking out seven in four innings. Jandel Gustave gave up a run, but Robbie Hitt, Rex Brothers, Hoby Milner, and Hobie Harris each had a scoreless appearance.

The Brewers are back home on Thursday to face the Angels. Eric Lauer will face Shohei Ohtani in the afternoon match. First pitch is at 3:10 PM CDT and will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.