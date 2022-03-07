Brew Crew Ball News Roundup - March 7, 2022

Even though the major leagues are locked out, minor league camp is fully underway. There’s plenty going on the minor-league side, so let’s look at what’s going on so far. Adam McCalvy has a bunch of notes from the camp.
- First round picks Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick met up at camp. Garrett Mitchell is looking to recover from a rough 2021 that started with a random illness.
- Antoine Kelly is back after recovery from thorasic outlet surgery.
- Mark Mathias is in the minor-league camp as one of the veterans not on the 40-man roster. He spoke about his 2021 season where he could just watch as he recovered from injury.
- If you are in Arizona and want to check out camp, some of the work outs will be open to the public beginning on March 13.
- Adam McCalvy also has a collection of pictures from camp on his account.
Looking back to the lockout:
- Buster Olney of ESPN looks at the big questions around the lockout and how negotiations can get on track.
- In the players’ most recent offer to the owners, they did drop their pre-arbitration bonus pool by $5 million, but remained firm on the luxury tax thresholds.
- The owners may be willing to budge on the competitive balance tax, but only if the union budges on other demands.
- Both the MLB and MLBPA are creating funds to help workers impacted by the lockout. MLBPA announced a $1 million fund, while MLB hasn’t announced their fund yet.
